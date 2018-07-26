Around the Web

It was forty-nine years ago (if not quite today): Paul McCartney crosses Abbey Road once again

‘Why did the Beatle cross the Abbey Road?’ To get to the other side for a secret show and to commemorate the 49th anniversary of the album.

by 

🎥@maryamccartney #PaulMcCartney #EgyptStation #AbbeyRoad

A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) on

It was almost 49 years ago when the Beatles released their 11th studio album Abbey Road. The iconic photo on the album cover, which featured John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison crossing Abbey Road in London was taken on August 8, 1969, outside what is now called Abbey Road Studios.

On Monday, weeks before the 49th anniversary of Abbey Road – which is technically on September 26 – McCartney marked the occasion by doing a solo recreation of the album cover (video above).

The singer casually strolled across the famous zebra crossing – which is itself a pilgrimage for The Beatles fans – as people cheered him on. This time, he chose not to go barefoot and kept his sandals on, though he ditched the suit.

For those of you concerned that he didn’t quite recreate the cover because he was walking the wrong way – don’t worry. McCartney’s daughter Mary shared another video of her father crossing the road, this time in the right direction (literally).

Why did the Beatle cross the Abbey Road 🚶🏽‍♂️

A post shared by Mary McCartney (@maryamccartney) on

It wasn’t only to commemorate 49 years of Abbey Road, though. McCartney also happened to be playing a secret show of songs from his forthcoming 17th studio album, Egypt Station at Abbey Road studios.

The nostalgic trip continued inside the studio where McCartney paid a pun-full homage to his James Bond theme Live and Let Die, with his daughter Stella and actress Liv Tyler, who is also rocker Steve Tyler’s daughter. Watch the video below:

Dad get back to Abbey Road... x Stella . @PaulMcCartney @missLivalittle

A post shared by Stella McCartney (@stellamccartney) on

This video comes exactly a month after McCartney drove everyone to tears with the most special episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden on The Late Late Show, where the duo took a trip back to Liverpool, where the Beatles story began.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Daily survival can be accomplished on a budget

By knowing what you need, when you need it and where to find it.

Creating and managing a fully-functional adult life can get overwhelming. If the planning isn’t intimidating enough, the budgeting is especially stressful with the rising prices of daily essentials. A separate survival fund is not what is required, though. The bulk of survival in the 21st century is based on your product smarts. Knowing what you need when you need it is more than half the battle won.

Needs vary according to different life situations. For instance, in their first tryst with homemaking, young tenants struggle for survival. They need to cultivate a relationship with products they never cared to use at home. Floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners and dish soaps are essential; monitor their usage with discipline. Then there are personal utensils, to be safeguarded with a vengeance. Let’s not forget mosquito, rodent and cockroach repellents to keep hefty, unwanted medical bills away. For those shifting into a hostel for the first time, making an initial inventory covering even the most underrated things (basic kitchen implements, first aid kit, clothes hangers, cloth clips etc.) will help reduce self-made crises.

Glowing new parents, meanwhile, face acute, urgent needs. Drowning in best wishes and cute gifts, they tend to face an immediate drought of baby supplies. Figuring out a steady, reliable supply of diapers and baby shampoos, soaps, powders and creams can take a slight edge off of parenting for exhausted new parents.

Then there are the experts, the long-time homemakers. Though proficient, they can be more efficient with regards to their family’s nutrition needs with some organisation. A well-laid out kitchen command centre will help plan out their shopping and other chores for the coming day, week and month. Weekly meal plans, for example, will not only ensure all family members eat right, but will also cut down on indecision in the supermarket aisle and the subsequent wasteful spending. Jot down fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and nuts and health beverages for growing kids. Snack Stations are a saviour for moms with perpetually hungry li’l ones, keeping your refrigerator strategically stocked with healthy snacks options that can cater to tastes of all family members.

Once the key needs are identified, the remainder of the daily survival battle is fought on supermarket aisles. Collecting deals, tracking sales days and supermarket hopping have been the holy grail of budget shopping. Some supermarkets, though, are more proactive in presenting value for money on items of daily need. The video below captures the experiences of shoppers who have managed savings just by their choice of supermarket.

Play

Big Bazaar offers the easiest route to budget shopping with its lowest price guarantee on 1500+ daily essentials across all its stores. This offer covers all frequently bought items such as ghee, sugar, edible oil, detergent, toilet cleaners, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, health drinks, tea, biscuits and much, much more. Moreover, the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ guarantee is not limited to a few sales days and will be applicable all year round. To know more about Har Din Lowest Price at Big Bazaar, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Big Bazaar and not by the Scroll editorial team.