It was forty-nine years ago (if not quite today): Paul McCartney crosses Abbey Road once again

It was almost 49 years ago when the Beatles released their 11th studio album Abbey Road. The iconic photo on the album cover, which featured John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison crossing Abbey Road in London was taken on August 8, 1969, outside what is now called Abbey Road Studios.

On Monday, weeks before the 49th anniversary of Abbey Road – which is technically on September 26 – McCartney marked the occasion by doing a solo recreation of the album cover (video above).

The singer casually strolled across the famous zebra crossing – which is itself a pilgrimage for The Beatles fans – as people cheered him on. This time, he chose not to go barefoot and kept his sandals on, though he ditched the suit.

For those of you concerned that he didn’t quite recreate the cover because he was walking the wrong way – don’t worry. McCartney’s daughter Mary shared another video of her father crossing the road, this time in the right direction (literally).

It wasn’t only to commemorate 49 years of Abbey Road, though. McCartney also happened to be playing a secret show of songs from his forthcoming 17th studio album, Egypt Station at Abbey Road studios.

The nostalgic trip continued inside the studio where McCartney paid a pun-full homage to his James Bond theme Live and Let Die, with his daughter Stella and actress Liv Tyler, who is also rocker Steve Tyler’s daughter. Watch the video below:

This video comes exactly a month after McCartney drove everyone to tears with the most special episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden on The Late Late Show, where the duo took a trip back to Liverpool, where the Beatles story began.