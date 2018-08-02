#WATCH: A man was saved by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel & other passengers after he attempted to commit suicide at #Mumbai's Kurla railway station. (30.07.2018) (Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/6Yz5WB2Tsw — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2018

People came together in a Mumbai railway station to avert a tragedy.

A 54-year-old man who lay down on the railway track in an attempt at suicide was saved by alert passengers and Railway Protection Force officials.

The incident, which took place at the Kurla railway station, was recorded on CCTV. According to reports the man was questioned by the police and handed over to his family after counselling.