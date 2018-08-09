Watch a stray dog in Santiago, Chile hitch a ride on a bus to escape the cold

Bus drivers are usually strict with passengers who try to hitch free rides. However, one of them allowed a particular free-rider to stay, refusing to even move him. For it was a stray dog, and the driver from Chile has now won hundreds of thousands of hearts.
Apparently, the dog had boarded the bus in Santiago on Sunday with a man whom the driver assumed was the dog’s owner. He told Reuters that he only realised the dog was a stray when the man got off at the last stop after forty minutes, while the dog remained curled up on a seat. Acknowledging the cold outside, the kind bus driver decided to let the dog stay on and recorded a video (above) of the little brown pup.
“I did not want to take him off the bus because he was so cold,” said Cristhian Lizama Fuentes, the bus driver, in the video which he posted on social media. “There are passengers who regularly dirty the seats and throw litter on the floor. The dog just sits there and enjoys the ride.”
Fuentes told Reuters that he went to buy breakfast for the dog after he recorded the video, but came back to find it gone.
Decoding the symbolic threads and badges of one of India’s oldest cavalry units
The untold story of The President’s Bodyguard.
The national emblem of India; an open parachute and crossed lances – this triad of symbols representing the nation, excellence in training and valor respectively are held together by an elite title in the Indian army – The President’s Bodyguard (PBG).
The PBG badge is worn by one of the oldest cavalry units in the India army. In 1773, Governor Warren Hastings, former Governor General of India, handpicked 50 troopers. Before independence, this unit was referred to by many titles including Troops of Horse Guards and Governor General’s Body Guards (GGBG). In 1950, the unit was named The President’s Bodyguard and can be seen embroidered in the curved maroon shoulder titles on their current uniforms.
The President’s Bodyguard’s uniform adorns itself with proud colours and symbols of its 245 year-old-legacy. Dating back to 1980, the ceremonial uniform consists of a bright red long coat with gold girdles and white breeches, a blue and gold ceremonial turban with a distinctive fan and Napoleon Boots with spurs. Each member of the mounted unit carries a special 3-meter-long bamboo cavalry lance, decorated by a red and white pennant. A sheathed cavalry sabre is carried in in the side of the saddle of each trooper.
While common perception is that the PBG mainly have ceremonial duties such as that of being the President’s escort during Republic Day parade, the fact is that the members of the PBG are highly trained. Handpicked by the President’s Secretariat from mainstream armored regiments, the unit assigns a task force regularly for Siachen and UN peace keeping operations. Moreover, the cavalry members are trained combat parachutists – thus decorating the PBG uniform with a scarlet Para Wings badge that signifies that these troopers are a part of the airborne battalion of the India Army.
Since their foundation, the President’s Guard has won many battle honors. In 1811, they won their first battle honor ‘Java’. In 1824, they sailed over Kalla Pani for the first Burmese War and earned the second battle honour ‘Ava’. The battle of Maharajapore in 1843 won them their third battle honor. Consequently, the PBG fought in the main battles of the First Sikh War and earned four battle honours. Post-independence, the PBG served the country in the 1962 Indo-China war and the 1965 Indo-Pak war.
The PBG, one of the senior most regiments of the Indian Army, is a unique unit. While the uniform is befitting of its traditional and ceremonial role, the badges that augment those threads, tell the story of its impressive history and victories.
How have they managed to maintain their customs for more than 2 centuries? A National Geographic exclusive captures the PBG’s untold story. The documentary series showcases the discipline that goes into making the ceremonial protectors of the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces.
This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic and not by the Scroll editorial team.