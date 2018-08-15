Watch: A Karnataka couple live-streamed their wedding as proof of consent after parents’ opposition
The bride’s father was opposed to the marriage as the groom was from the Adivasi community and filed a complaint of abduction against him.
Every other newly-married couple uses social media to show the world pictures and videos from their dream wedding. A couple in Karnataka, however, live-streamed their wedding on Facebook for a different reason. They wanted their parents to know it was consensual.
The families of Anjana, 19, and Kiran, 25, who live in Madhugiri, Tumakuru, were opposed to the marriage and Anjana’s father threatened to file a police complaint against Kiran, who belongs to the Adivasi community.
“My father forced me to sign a complaint against Kiran, and asked me to accompany him to Madhugiri police station,” Anjana said in the video clip. “I did not want to go to the police station and file a complaint against my boyfriend. So I ran away from my house on Thursday around 4.30 p.m.,” she said.
“We decided to get married and stream it on Facebook to prove that no one was forcing me to get married to Kiran,” she added.
However, Anjana’s father filed a complaint of abduction against Kiran, a day after she left the house, according to The News Minute. The police stated that they planned to accept Anjana’s statement in the video and close the case since she is not a minor.