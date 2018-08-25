Play

The Amazon rainforest is home to hundreds of tribes, not all of whom have established contact with outsiders. Evidence of the existence of one such isolated tribe was spotted by a drone flying over the Brazilian rainforest in the Javary River valley, near the border with Peru.

At least one figure walked across the field, seemingly holding a tool in their hand. The images were captured by an expedition sent out by an agency of the Brazilian government, the National Indian Foundation or Funai, which is responsible for protecting the interests of these indigenous tribes.

Funai said in a statement that the region had eight indigenous groups who have had some contact with the outside world, and at least 11 others without any known contact.