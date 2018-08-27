A video shot in a gurudwara in Malaysia has been making the rounds on social media, winning approval for all the right reasons. A Muslim man can be seen offering namaaz even as Sikhs in the gurudwara were conducting their own rituals.

The Sikhs and the Muslim man were both busy with their respective religious expressions, with neither troubled by the other. The Facebook page Sikh Inside posted the video, which was shot at Gurdwara Sahib Bercham in the city of Ipoh.

In other recent examples of heartening inter-faith camaraderie, there have been reports from Kerala after the floods of a Hindu temple opening its doors to Muslims for their prayers, and of Muslims cleaning up a Hindu temple.