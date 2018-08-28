Play

Got a dog? Need internet fame for both of you? Make your pet take the #SnootChallenge.

Just form a circle – or a heart shape – with your hands and fingers, and make your dog push their snout into it. It’s as simple as that.

Of course, getting your dog to oblige may not always be simple. But as the video above shows, dogs around the world are picking up the skill quickly, and no one’s pet should be left behind. Least of all yours.