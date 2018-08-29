Can't stop watching Trump trying to get the President of Mexico on speakerphone. (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/1KDrFHV2qp — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 27, 2018

US President Donald Trump was faced with what seemed to be one of his greatest challenges in the Oval Office – working a speakerphone.

Trump’s phone call to the Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto took an awkward turn when he tried to figure out if he had the latter on the line. After announcing that the president was on the phone Trump started pressing buttons, seemingly at random, when there was no response from the other side.

The phone call to announce a new trade deal between the US and Mexico was being telecast live and cameras in the room recorded the embarrassing incident. It took an aide just a few seconds to do what Trump couldn’t.