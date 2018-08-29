Play

She was just an ordinary 24-year-old mother with a taste for cannabis when her life changed completely. Mila Jansen, now 74, developed Pollinator®, the first mechanical process for separating trichomes from plant material – a crucial aspect of preparing cannabis – and earned the title The Hash Queen.

As she explains in the teaser video above, Jansen was suddenly inspired while doing her household chores by the way wet clothes tumbled inside the dryer, which was the same way cannabis leaves used to be shaken over a sieve. After a few tries, the Pollinator machine was ready to be sold.

Now, no Cannabis Cup – marijuana trade shows – can ever be complete without Jansen as a jury member or guest of honour. High Times even lauded her as one of the 100 most influential people in cannabis.

Jansen is a businesswoman, a traveller and a single mother, who has had quite an adventurous and tough life, which she describes in her autobiography, How I Became the Hash Queen.