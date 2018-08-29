Play

Heavy rains in Assam’s Guwahati caused water to leak through the roof of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport for over an hour on Monday evening.

Water retained on the roof of the building stared pouring through gaps between tiles in the ceiling and the air-conditioning vents of the newly-constructed extension to the airport. Videos were promptly posted on social media.

According to NDTV, passengers claimed they got soaked in the dripping water and had to move their luggage. However, the manager of the airport, P K Tailong, said no baggage or screening equipment were damaged because of the water. “I was present there and it was immediately attended to,” he told PTI.