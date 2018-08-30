Watch: Baby elephant and goose go to war and it’s clear no prisoners will be taken
This was one angry baby elephant, who refused a ceasefire.
Geese are peaceful creatures until you’re on their turf. That’s when you suddenly realise how viciously quick and powerful they can be.
But here, a goose has finally met her match in the form of a baby elephant, as they launch into an epic battle, with the elephant clearly the more aggressive of the two, using both its trunk and its hind leg to attack the bird.
Just as well there were no winners.