"Mrs Thatcher believed that Nelson Mandela was a terrorist...Did you think the same thing?"@Theresa_May is questioned by @MichaelLCrick about her stance on apartheid ahead of her visit to Robben Island, where Mandela was imprisoned. pic.twitter.com/8NdT41d1ah — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) August 28, 2018

UK Prime Minister Theresa May was put on the spot when asked if she supported former PM Margaret Thatcher’s views that Nelson Mandela was a terrorist.

Speaking to Channel Four’s Michael Crick during her visit to South Africa, May repeatedly avoided answering the question about what she had done during the 1970s and 80s to help release Mandela who spent 27 years in jail for his protests against apartheid.

Thatcher was not a fan of Mandela’s and asked the Conservative Party – of which May was already a member then – to fall in line with her views. All of May’s answers to Crick’s questions suggested she waned to change the subject.

The UK Prime Minister did admit that she “didn’t go on protests” against racial segregation in Britain.