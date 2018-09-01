Play

What does India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi really think about life, the universe and everything? With no press conferences and only scripted interviews, it’s difficult to tell.

So, comedian Akash Banerjee, who calls himself an “investigator-in-chief” aiming to make political discourse more entertaining through his videos, decided to delve into Modi’s only other form of public communication besides his speeches: his tweets. Over 18,000 of them, in fact, going back all the way to the time he was yet to be the Prime Minister of India.

In the video above, Banerjee offers his analysis, highlighting the contrasts and the U-turns in a before-and-after presentation, complete with pie-charts and word clouds. The one inescapable conclusion: Modi as PM is more concerned in his tweets with patriotism and with greeting people than with anything else.