Childish Gambino, Donald Glover’s rap alias has made a name for enigmatic music videos since the release of This is America. Now, with his new music video, Feels like Summer, he has started another round of speculations. While the song itself is dream-like, which is usual Glover, the video needs to be watched several times.

In this animated video, Gambino strolls through a neighbourhood populated with black musicians and icons, and the game is to spot every one of them. Though some references are easy to decipher – like Travis Scott destroying Nicki Minaj’s building-blocks castle, alluding to Minaj’s recent twitter outburst at Scott for blocking her way on the music charts – others need more context. Why is Azealia Banks sitting on a tree? Why is The Weeknd, aka Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, involved in a tug of war with Solange and Janelle Monae?

And then, of course, in a peak moment of intrigue, a weeping Kanye West – who has publicly supported US President Donald Trump – sporting a Make America Great Again cap is comforted by Michelle Obama.

Before the video ends, Glover takes one last sad look at the fantasy neighbourhood from his front porch. Fans theorising that it’s partly because Glover is retiring his Gambino persona soon. There’s also Martin Luther King Jr’s despondent look as his ice-cream melts on the bench.

