It is not exactly a secret that, besides being a well-known fine actor, Fawad Khan is also an adept musician, with several notable performances.

The Pakistani artiste made a comeback to singing on the finale of the third season of Pepsi Battle of the Bands as a part of his band Entity Paradigm and earned great praise for his performance. He rehashed an old crowd favourite, Satrangi, which was originally written and composed by Khan himself in 2008. It was also the title song of an eponymous show that starred him.

Entity Paradigm released their first album on the show in 2002 and came second in the finale. They also made an appearance on the second season of the show, which aired last year. The band was formed in 2000 and includes Ahmed Ali Butt, Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, Salman Albert, Hassaan Khalid and Sajjad Ali Khan.