If the crime weren’t bad enough, what follows the rape of children most often brings neither justice nor comfort to the victim.

This video is the brainchild of National Law University, Delhi’s Project 39A that aims to look at the Indian legal justice system from fresh perspectives. Produced by Anticipate, a visual design studio, the video dives into the ground realities of child sexual abuse.

What’s shocking? While most of would believe that only a death penalty is a viable punishment for a rapist, Project 39A begs to differ. For them sending a rapist to the gallows might not have the expected result, rather it would deter the victim or her family from reporting. Why is that? Find out in the video above.