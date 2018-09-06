Play

“Holy shit! There’s a secret group of people in the White House, actively working to curb President Trump.” That is US late night show host Trevor Noah’s succinct take-out of the anonymous op-ed article written by a member of the Donald Trump administration in The New York Times, in which the writer says things would have been far worse had a group of staffers, including the writer, not run a parallel administration, ignoring many of Trump’s directives.

“I work for the president but like-minded colleagues and I have vowed to thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”

Not surprisingly, many people have reacted asking why this group does not attempt to remove Trump from the Presidency in that case. And Noah, naturally, has some of the sharpest things to say on the contradiction (video above).

Meanwhile, here is Stephen Colbert on veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s book Fear, a damning indictment of what actually goes on in the White House under the Trump Administration,