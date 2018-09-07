Play

Social media revelled in celebrations following the Supreme Court of India’s verdict reading down Section 377, with many celebrities hailing the decision as a historic one. Musician TM Krishna, who has been an outspoken advocate of quashing the colonial-era law, joined in the celebrations by posting a video of his performance with a transgender community from 2016 on twitter. “And let us celebrate with some music!” he wrote.

The Jogappa community, a small transgender subculture in north Karnataka, parts of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, who are known for their folk melodies performed with Krishna in a concert in Bengaluru. The performance included a mix of Marathi and Kannada songs and folk and Carnatic instrumentalists, with the LGBTQ pride flag hanging in the background.

