Watch: When Carnatic singer TM Krishna performed with Jogappas, a transgender community of musicians
TM Krishna posted a video of his performance with transgender community of Jogappas to celebrate the Supreme Court’s verdict on Section 377.
Social media revelled in celebrations following the Supreme Court of India’s verdict reading down Section 377, with many celebrities hailing the decision as a historic one. Musician TM Krishna, who has been an outspoken advocate of quashing the colonial-era law, joined in the celebrations by posting a video of his performance with a transgender community from 2016 on twitter. “And let us celebrate with some music!” he wrote.
The Jogappa community, a small transgender subculture in north Karnataka, parts of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, who are known for their folk melodies performed with Krishna in a concert in Bengaluru. The performance included a mix of Marathi and Kannada songs and folk and Carnatic instrumentalists, with the LGBTQ pride flag hanging in the background.
You can watch the second part of the performance below.