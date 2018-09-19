When the legendary girl group Spice Girls split in 2000, our hopes of seeing Victoria Beckham continuing to shake it to the left and slam it to the right were washed away. How fortunate, then, that we were wrong.

DJ King Bell has resurrected our joy with a video of the former Posh Spice herself lip-syncing and nailing the routine to the 1997 song Spice Up Your Life.

Beckham celebrated her tenth anniversary in the fashion industry with a private party during London Fashion Week. Mark’s Club in Mayfair was where it all happened. As a throwback, the club played the old jam and as soon as the sounds came up, Beckham jumped up and started dancing, in that old familiar way.

And here’s Vogue celebrating ten years of Victoria Beckham the fashion designer.