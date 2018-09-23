A moment captured on camera at the India-Pakistan match during the Asia Cup temporarily suspended the on-field rivalry between the two teams and their fans and sent a message of mutual admiration and love.

A Pakistani man sang the Indian national anthem before the start of Wednesday’s game while sitting in the stands of the stadium in Dubai. The video he had recorded on his phone began to be circulated widely soon after it was posted on social media, with people from both countries showering him with praise for his message of respect and unity.

The man, who was has the flag of Pakistan draped around his shoulders in the video, identified himself as Adil Taj in the comments and wrote, “That’s me guys. Thanks for sharing. Peace only. No nonsensical wars. Spread Love.”