A video of Surendra Singh, a BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh, went viral over the weekend, but for all the wrong reasons. In the clip, several party leaders along with Singh himself can be seen misbehaving with a District Inspector of School (DIOS) at a heated meeting in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, Singh went up to DIOS Narendra Dev Pandey and pushed him deliberately. The incident took place in the presence of the District Magistrate Bhawar Singh Khargaut and police personnel, who managed to control the situation.

The MLA is said to have expressed his regrets but it isn’t clear whether a formal apology has been issued.