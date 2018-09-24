Play

In 2016 an old woman’s words “Yeh bik gayi hai gormint” became a hugely popular meme and a throw-away catchphrase for everyone looking to criticise the government’s inefficiency. Two years later, the phrase is still alive and being used in the same context, most recently by a trio of rappers in their song about the West Bengal government.

The rap song produced by musician Kuntal De (who goes by the stage name GJ Storm) and featuring vocals by Bae of Bengal, criticises the West Bengal government and chief minister Mamta Banerjee for their ineffectual response to a slew of recent incidents in the state, including the Majerhat bridge collapse.

The “gully rap” video, filmed by Souvanik Kundu, stars emcees EPR, Hulkyboyy and El Deepo, a hip-hop group from Kolkata that calls itself Adiacot.