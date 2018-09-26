Play

It was a near thing. An infant climbed out of the window of his home and fell out, getting ensnared in the power cords outside his building.

The incident tool place in southern China’s Guangdong province. A passerby spotted the baby and alerted others, among them a delivery boy, who called the police.

They managed to cushion the fall by catching the baby in a makeshift safety net. The entire nail-biting episode was captured on camera and posted online by CGTN. According to the Daily Mail, the child sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.