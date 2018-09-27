Play

It’s undoubtedly a dark song but Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators decided they did not want a regular live-action treatment for the music video for their new track “Driving Rain”. After realising that most directors were not inspired the same way, the band turned to Stoopid Buddy Stoodios to transform them into puppets.

For the music video, the band’s puppet version is seen jamming on top a hill while a woman and her boyfriend – also puppets – go through a tough break-up. The dramatic video also features an RV, a high speed chase and colour bombs, definitely fulfilling the vision Slash had.

“We love the video and it came out brilliant,” Slash told Rolling Stone, adding, “For your information, no puppets were harmed during the making of this video.”