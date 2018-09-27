Our Arunachali version of Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’ performed today at @BJYM Yuva Sammelan at Itanagar. pic.twitter.com/5MUlMHdQVh — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 24, 2018

It’s long been a staple of Punjabi music. Now, Arunachal Pradesh is making it its own.

A group of men in traditional costumes danced to a version of Daler Mehndi’s Bolo Ta Ra Ra in Itanagar and there were no bhangra moves.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu posted the video on twitter (above), showing us, in the process, the universality of Punjabi music.