Watch: Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’ gets a surprise new version in Arunachal Pradesh
Music from Punjab and dance moves from Arunachal make the perfect blend we didn’t know about.
It’s long been a staple of Punjabi music. Now, Arunachal Pradesh is making it its own.
A group of men in traditional costumes danced to a version of Daler Mehndi’s Bolo Ta Ra Ra in Itanagar and there were no bhangra moves.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu posted the video on twitter (above), showing us, in the process, the universality of Punjabi music.