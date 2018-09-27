#Watch | Kid in Chembur gets run over by a car. What you see next will blow your mind away! pic.twitter.com/bGFz19gkka — Voice of Mumbai (@GreaterMumbai) September 26, 2018

An eight-year-old boy from Mumbai who was playing in a parking space escaped narrowly after getting run over by a car. The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera in the locality.

The boy was tying his shoelaces when the car came towards him. Showing quick presence of mind, he lay flat on the ground and escaped unhurt.

The boy’s parents filed a complaint against the driver, after which she was arrested by the Dindoshi police on Wednesday night, the Mumbai Mirror reported.

“We have registered an FIR and booked the driver for negligent driving and endangering the life of another person,” an officer with the Dindoshi police said.