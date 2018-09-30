Play

Hollywood actor Will Smith made the big leap on his 50th birthday as he bungee-jumped into the Grand Canyon in Arizona, US. Smith’s heli-bungee not only helped him conquer his fears, but also raised money for Global Citizen, an endeavour for children’s education and literacy.

‘It’s spectacular. It felt like the whole Grand Canyon is mine.” Smith told the media on ground.

But how did Smith land up in a harness in the first place? The Youtube daredevils, Yes Theory, threw down the gauntlet to Smith. The event was live-streamed as part of his Will Smith: The Jump series, though his daughter Willow Smith could barely watch her dad’s exploit.