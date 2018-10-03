Watch: Dozens of cows took over a highway in Georgia after the truck carrying them overturned
At least 11 cows were killed in the incident, which also caused massive traffic congestion.
On Monday, the traffic on interstate roads between the US states of Atlanta and Georgia was suspended due to a very unusual reason – livestock running loose.
Dozens of cows escaped onto the streets when the vehicle transporting them overturned at a busy junction north of Atlanta. As many as 89 cows scattered everywhere, clogging traffic on the highway. Following a 16-hour long roundup that involved cowboys and local police, 11 cows were found to have died after being hit by oncoming drivers, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Videos of the cows running amok on the streets and later being captured by authorities were posted on social media. Meanwhile, the driver of the truck carrying the cattle was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.