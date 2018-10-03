COW CHASE: A truck full of cattle overturned on a Georgia highway, sending 70 cows running around the area. https://t.co/pu2yCSpE86 pic.twitter.com/5GrxScVuZt — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 1, 2018

On Monday, the traffic on interstate roads between the US states of Atlanta and Georgia was suspended due to a very unusual reason – livestock running loose.

Dozens of cows escaped onto the streets when the vehicle transporting them overturned at a busy junction north of Atlanta. As many as 89 cows scattered everywhere, clogging traffic on the highway. Following a 16-hour long roundup that involved cowboys and local police, 11 cows were found to have died after being hit by oncoming drivers, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Videos of the cows running amok on the streets and later being captured by authorities were posted on social media. Meanwhile, the driver of the truck carrying the cattle was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.

I-285 EB near I-75. Traffic is backed up due to an overturned TT and have released a lot of cattle. This cow is at the bridge over the Chattahoochee River, right at the Cobb county line heading west. Our maintenance truck is blocking the cow in to keep it safe. @GADeptofTrans pic.twitter.com/6wZGkseAzy — Georgia DOT ATL (@GDOTATL) October 1, 2018