To honour a hometown boy who had become something of a legend at an early age, the Trivandrum Academy of Western Music played a moving version of John Lennon’s Imagine as a tribute.

The performance was in memoriam for Balabhasker, the violinist who tragically died at 40 after a car accident (which also claimed the life of his two-year-old daughter). As a musician, one of his greatest contributions was to popularise fusion music across South India.

Balabhasker also scored the music for several films, including Mangalyappallak, Panchajanyam, Paattinte Paalaazhi, Moksham, and Kannadikkadavath. Here is a video of his rendition of an AR Rahman song.