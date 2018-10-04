There has been widespread consternation as UK Prime Minister decided to demonstrate her dance steps yet again. After proving herself far from being twinkletoes during a tour of Africa, she decided to shimmy in on stage with Abba’s Dancing Queen playing on the speakers during a Conservative Party conference.

While the jokes began almost instantly, video producer Luke Benson went one better, creating the video mash-up (above) – with a little creative intervention thrown in – to turn May’s dancing figure into a puppet being controlled by pulling strings.

Come to think of it, Abba does have a song titled I’m a Marionette.