A leopard escaped certain death after it was rescued from a well in the village of Yadavwadi in Maharashtra. Forest department officials and workers from an NGO managed to get the animal out after it fell into a 30-feet-deep well. It was spotted by a local farmer who alerted the authorities.

A video of the rescue operation, in which a cage was lowered to rescue the 7-year-old female cat, was posted on YouTube by a team from the animal welfare NGO, Wildlife SOS. According to the organisation, the leopard was being kept under observation at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center.