Around a hundred students staged a sit-in protest at the Delhi University Arts Faculty on the night of Monday, October 8, demanding revoking of curfews in women’s hostels and allowing 24-hour entry.

The student collective Pinjra Tod called for the night-long protest after no action was taken on a memorandum it had submitted to the vice chancellor of the university last week. The students tried to scale the gates and break the locks of the university’s office when the initial negotiation failed, but were stopped by the security personnel at the scene.

The Times of India reported that the protest was called off around 10.00 pm when Pinjra Tod members were called to meet the proctor, deputy proctor and vice chancellor of the university.

The list of demands from the collective also included a separate women’s hostel for disabled students and the setting up of an internal complaint committee against sexual harassment in all colleges and institutions. The memorandum stated that these issues had been raised for the past three years but the university had not take any action till date.