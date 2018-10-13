Cyclone Titli caused massive flooding in Bhanjanagar, India, leaving streets, shops, and people submerged in water. https://t.co/oKpNalAl09 pic.twitter.com/KmNUlMaLhs — ABC News (@ABC) October 13, 2018

Cyclone Titli weakened into a depression on Friday and moved towards West Bengal, leaving a trail of destruction across Andhra Pradesh And Odisha. The death toll rose 12, with eight people in Andhra, three in Odisha and one in Bengal as of Saturday morning.

Roads in several cities of Odisha were waterlogged due to the incessant rain. In Gajapati district, which was one of the worst affected, trees were uprooted, hindering the movement of vehicles. The Indian Navy was deployed in Gopalpur and air-drop of relief material was scheduled for Saturday morning in Ganjam district, according to the Indian Express.

#CycloneTitli uprooted trees and electric poles and damaged hutments in #Odisha's Ganjam and Gajapati districts after making landfall early Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/4JwVhuSlty — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) October 11, 2018

Odisha: Aftermath of cyclone #Titli that hit parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal; #visuals from Ganjam's Asika. (12.10.18) pic.twitter.com/vnNATk9u5C — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2018

In Andhra Pradesh, the video of a truck being blown away in the high-speed winds during the cyclone went viral. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas and constituted a team of 1,000 officials to restore facilities like water supply and electricity.