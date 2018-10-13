Watch: Cyclone Titli leaves a trail of destruction across Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Roads in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha remained waterlogged owing to the continuous rain caused by the cyclone.
Cyclone Titli weakened into a depression on Friday and moved towards West Bengal, leaving a trail of destruction across Andhra Pradesh And Odisha. The death toll rose 12, with eight people in Andhra, three in Odisha and one in Bengal as of Saturday morning.
Roads in several cities of Odisha were waterlogged due to the incessant rain. In Gajapati district, which was one of the worst affected, trees were uprooted, hindering the movement of vehicles. The Indian Navy was deployed in Gopalpur and air-drop of relief material was scheduled for Saturday morning in Ganjam district, according to the Indian Express.
In Andhra Pradesh, the video of a truck being blown away in the high-speed winds during the cyclone went viral. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas and constituted a team of 1,000 officials to restore facilities like water supply and electricity.