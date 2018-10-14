Play

One of the things that has become evident because of the ongoing #MeToo movement is that several men seem – or claim – to find the concept of consent in matters of sex difficult to understand.

That is why it may be a good idea to revisit this video from 2015, which uses a cup of tea to explain the concept. The Public Service Advertisement by the Thames Valley Police in the United Kingdom featuring stick figures throws light on what might look like grey areas surrounding consent, exploring scenarios where the subject may seem blurry.

The animation was created by Blue Seat Studios, using copy written by blogger Rockstar Dinosaur Pirate Princess, but making it more child-friendly.