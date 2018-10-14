Watch: This dance group’s performance is a strong message about sexual assault and female foeticide
The Feel Crew is winning hearts online with their performance on the reality show Dance Plus Four.
Drawing on the power of art to bring about awareness and inspire change, a dance group on the Star Plus reality show Dance Plus Four used the platform to put out a strong message against sexual assault and women empowerment.
The Feel Crew won both the judges’ and audience’s hearts by performing a contemporary routine set to the conversation from the viral hoax call about female foeticide by RJ Naveen. The video of the stirring performance went viral and garnered more than a million views since it was posted on Facebook.