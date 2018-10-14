Drawing on the power of art to bring about awareness and inspire change, a dance group on the Star Plus reality show Dance Plus Four used the platform to put out a strong message against sexual assault and women empowerment.

The Feel Crew won both the judges’ and audience’s hearts by performing a contemporary routine set to the conversation from the viral hoax call about female foeticide by RJ Naveen. The video of the stirring performance went viral and garnered more than a million views since it was posted on Facebook.