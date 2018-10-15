Play

Over the past few weeks, a number of #MeToo stories where women have called out their colleagues and people in a position of power for sexual harassment in the workplace have inspired many others to speak up for themselves on social media.

A short film from 2017 took on the same issue and showed how the onus is unfairly thrust upon women to behave in a certain way so as to not attract the male gaze. Her: Let The Voice Be Yours, stars Maanvi Gagroo playing a character who calls out her boss for his predatory behaviour.

Written and directed by Sana Ahmad and produced by Bombay Diaries, the video is especially relevant now because of its message to women across the country to speak up and not let anyone silence them.