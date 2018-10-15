Play

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has defended her husband and former President Bill Clinton, saying his affair with Monica Lewinsky was not an abuse of power.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Hillary hit back at criticism against Bill and answered “absolutely not” when she was asked if he should have resigned after his affair with Lewinski came to light in 1998.

Lewinsky, who was an intern at the White House at the time, called it a “gross abuse of power” in March 2018.

When pressed further about the power imbalance, Hillary said Lewinsky was an adult and pivoted to a discussion about sexual assault allegations against the current president, Donald Trump.