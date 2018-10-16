Don Bosco, priest delights with graceful garba moves, Fr.Crispino D'souza, rector at All Faith, Inter - regards harmony. pic.twitter.com/r3LZOi8VQ7 — surendra shetty (@sursmi) October 16, 2018

Community events have become an essential part of Navratri, with people coming together to dance the garba. The best thing is that the festival has gone beyond orthodox boundaries to include people of all faiths, as demonstrated by a Christian priest in Mumbai with his faultless moves.

In an all-faith “Dandiya Dhamaka” event organised by Don Bosco School in Matunga, the rector of the school, Crispino D’Souza, was lauded for both his dancing skills and his effort to promote an inclusive garba event after a video of his performance went viral.

The rector, however, is not the only member of the clergy to indulge in a bit of celebratory dancing when the occasion arises. Here is a group of priests dancing along with members of their church to a Malayalam song.