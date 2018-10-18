Play

With his latest performance, American rapper Eminem has taken his music to a whole new level. Quite literally. To the top of the Empire State building in New York, to be precise.

Eminem’s performance of a version of his new song from the movie Venom on top of the building was aired on Monday night on the late night TV show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! as part of the show’s New York week. The shoot for the video, which took place last week, left many New Yorkers puzzled by to the multi-coloured lights that lit up the building.

The hit track is a part of the musician’s album “Kamikaze.”