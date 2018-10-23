Play

Even as a battle continues to rage within the Central Bureau of Investigation, with its second-in command, Special Director Rakesh Asthana, being named in a First Information Report by the agency in connection with a bribery case, an old video featuring Asthana has come to light.

The “highly motivational” video begins by recognising the contribution of prominent historical figures such as Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel and Vivekananda to the country before featuring close ups of the medals and lapels of an IPS officer, claiming he is the latest in this illustrious list. The officer is revealed to be Asthana as the video goes on to extol his diligence, honesty and dedication to duty.

The promotional clip was uploaded to the YouTube channel Aim IAS/IPS in April 2018. Asthana, a high-profile Gujarat-cadre officer investigated the burning of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra in 2002 and was appointed to the CBI by the Modi government in 2017. The appointment was opposed by CBI Director Alok Verma. Asthana has also accused Verma of corruption, prompting social media users to comment on the irony of a raid by the CBI on itself with #CBIvsCBI.