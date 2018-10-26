Ladies and gentleman, I present to you the greatest take down of Navika and company... take a bow @_YogendraYadav. Agree to every word you said there! pic.twitter.com/s9J9nXcRoH — Satyam (@satyam6247) October 24, 2018

Yogendra Yadav left a show on Times Now midway, claiming that the channel had changed subject of the discussion to provide a “cover up” for the reasons behind the shakedown in the CBI.

Yadav stated on twitter that he left the panel, moderated by anchor Navika Kumar, because it “turned out to be an ‘exposé’” on AK Sharma instead of what he had been told it would be about – whether CBI director Alok Verma’s removal had “dented the image of NDA”. Sharma was one of the members of Verma’s team which was investigating six cases against Rakesh Asthana.

Yadav in his tweet called it a “shameless cover up” and said the show was a “disgrace in the name of journalism.”