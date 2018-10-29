#WATCH: Home Minister Rajnath Singh says, "baad mein kahin aise haalat na ho jaayein, saari vipakshi partiyan aapas me gathbandhan kar lein aur fir bad mein jab Congress se wo dhoka kha jaayein, to me #MeToo campaign chalane ke liye majboor ho jaayein" pic.twitter.com/F3X86HfrlR — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2018

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh made an ill-considered choice of expression while trying to cast aspersions on the possibility of a grand Opposition alliance to fight against the NDA in the 2019 polls.

Mocking the ability of the Congress to hold such an alliance together, he said that the other parties might have to run a “me too” campaign after getting a bad deal.

Naturally, Singh’s jibe was seen by many as poorly worded, especially since his party has already been under fire where women’s rights in general and the response to allegations of sexual assault in particular are concerned. The claps and whistles from the audience actually suggested his wit had gone down well, but the responses on social media were not friendly.

Ironically, @rajnathsingh ji is head of #MeToo: Committee formed by Govt To Look Into Cases Of Sexual Harassment At Workplace !https://t.co/oOZa4xjxK9 — Vimal Lakhotia (@vimallakhotia) October 27, 2018

Why is the Home Minister of India using this platform to mock the #MeToo movement?

🤔 — P R D (@PRIYARD) October 27, 2018