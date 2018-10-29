Watch: Rajnath Singh makes a #MeToo jibe at the Congress and its allies, no one is amused
The Union Home Minister made a rather unfortunate comparison.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh made an ill-considered choice of expression while trying to cast aspersions on the possibility of a grand Opposition alliance to fight against the NDA in the 2019 polls.
Mocking the ability of the Congress to hold such an alliance together, he said that the other parties might have to run a “me too” campaign after getting a bad deal.
Naturally, Singh’s jibe was seen by many as poorly worded, especially since his party has already been under fire where women’s rights in general and the response to allegations of sexual assault in particular are concerned. The claps and whistles from the audience actually suggested his wit had gone down well, but the responses on social media were not friendly.