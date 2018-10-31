Watch: Early Diwali celebrations take over Trafalgar Square in London
Large groups of people entertained bystanders and audiences by dancing to Bollywood songs and conducting workshops.
Huge crowds gathered in central London to kick off Diwali celebrations a week ahead of the festival. Trafalgar Square was lit up by people from the Indian community, who came dressed in their finest to put up musical and dance performances.
The celebrations also included food, art and crafts and workshops on how to put on a sari, according to ITV. ANI posted visuals of women dancing to Ghoomar from the film Padmaavat.