Most administrations decide whose faces will grace their country’s currency notes. The Bank of England, however, has decided to go to the people this time to find out whom they’d like to see on the new £50 note.

And to get people to nominate, they have made an imaginative video in which British scientists are seen talking to one another, discussing the possibilities. The Bank has said it will make its final choice based on these considerations. In its own words, the person chosen must: