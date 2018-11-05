Before and after images showing the extent of Delhi’s winter air pollution. Today’s pollution levels over 20 times the safe limit. Footage credit: ⁦@AgnesBun⁩ and ⁦@atishpatel⁩ pic.twitter.com/ktZgZ07of9 — Atish Patel (@atishpatel) November 5, 2018

Come this time of the year, residents of Delhi find themselves engulfed in a blanket of thick smog, with rapidly falling air quality levels. On Monday morning, the city’s pollution levels fell under the “severe” category, according to data recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Two AFP journalists Agnes Bun and Atish Patel highlighted the extent of the problem by contrasting footage of locations in the city recorded on September 19, with footage of the same locations on October 29, after the smog had settled in. The video, shared on Twitter, shows just how deeply the city has been affected by air pollution in the matter of only a few weeks.