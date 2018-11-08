Kudos also to @DubaiPoliceHQ for this beautiful rendition of our national anthem as part of Diwali celebrations

.@IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/TELnWyXTAH — IndAmbUAE (@navdeepsuri) November 4, 2018

The Dubai Police had a special treat up its sleeve during a 10-day celebration for Diwali being held in the city.

As part of the festivities organised by Dubai Tourism, Dubai Police and the Indian Consulate at Al Seef, the waterfront promenade in Dubai, the marching band of the police force played a rendition of the Indian national anthem. Footage of the performance went viral on social media.

The celebrations started on November 1 and are expected to go on till November 10. The festivities include “Bollywood and Bhangra performances on stage, a major firework display at the Dubai Creek, a Guinness World Record attempt for the most number of people lighting up LED lights in a relay, as well as a display of super cars and marching bands performance by Dubai Police.”