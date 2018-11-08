Play

The midterm elections in the US prompted the comeback of an (in)famous character played by Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat, the Kazakhstani journalist from the eponymous film, who featured on a segment of the late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Cohen, as Borat, canvassed a neighbourhood in Los Angeles as a self-proclaimed supporter of President Donald Trump (or, Premier Trump as he called him). His visit to a polling booth also resulted in hilariously awkward interactions with voters.

Cohen’s return to one of his most popular characters came while he was promoting his satirical show, Who Is America.