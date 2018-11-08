Watch: Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat reappears during US midterm polls to ‘do election tampering’
The ‘Kazakhstani journalist’ canvassed for President Trump in his appearance on late night television.
The midterm elections in the US prompted the comeback of an (in)famous character played by Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat, the Kazakhstani journalist from the eponymous film, who featured on a segment of the late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Cohen, as Borat, canvassed a neighbourhood in Los Angeles as a self-proclaimed supporter of President Donald Trump (or, Premier Trump as he called him). His visit to a polling booth also resulted in hilariously awkward interactions with voters.
Cohen’s return to one of his most popular characters came while he was promoting his satirical show, Who Is America.