People with animals know how difficult it is to take move about with them in a city. An alpaca in Peru, however, got into a public taxi as like it was nothing out of the ordinary. A video of the domesticated animal, often confused with the better-known llama, getting into the car on the streets of Cusco was shared on Instagram and soon went viral on other social media platforms as well.

While many have been baffled about how the large animal nonchalantly got into the small car, others have remarked on how patient and well-mannered the alpaca seems to be while waiting for its turn to board the vehicle.