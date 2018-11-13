Play

in a video that surfaced on social media, a tiger is seen chasing a tourist vehicle in the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) of Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

The driver was in the buffer zone of the reserve when the female tiger began running behind the vehicle. The field director of TATR, NR Pravin, told the Indian Express that this was not the first time she charged at tourist vehicles.

“After the incident, a meeting of tourist guides and drivers was convened, where strict warnings were issued to keep a safe distance from tigers,” Pravin said. That particular road was closed for safaris following the incident.

There has been widespread criticism of the way in which visitors often encroach on the territory of tigers in reserved areas.