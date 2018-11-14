Faizabad district in Uttar Pradesh is one of the latest additions to the list of places being renamed – in this case, its new name will be Ayodhya. Naturally, not everyone is enamoured of this renaming spree.

One of these critics is leading stand-up comedian Vasu Primalani, whose satirical video (above) takes off on how renaming places is only the first step to “make India great again.”

Primalini comes up with a long list of traditions and institutions that need to be renamed so as to “give up everything that is against Indian culture and tradition”. In the process, the absurdity of the practice becomes palpably clear.